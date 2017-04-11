LATEST: Sean Spicer Apologises For Hitler Blunder, Manages To Bungle That As Well

Sean Spicer has said Hitler “didn’t sink to using chemical weapons” so everyone else is explaining to him what the Holocaust was.

The White House press secretary was discussing how Syrian dictator Bashar Assad had gassed his people, prompting an American missile strike last week against the regime.

“We didn’t use chemical weapons in World War II. You know, you had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” he told reporters.

The Nazis gassed millions of people during the Holocaust.

When Washington Post journalist Ashley Parker asked Spicer to clarify, he said the Nazi leader “was not using the gas on his own people the same way... he brought them into the Holocaust centers.”

Parker’s blow-by-blow reaction was captured on Twitter.