    NEWS
    22/01/2017 13:34 GMT | Updated 23/01/2017 12:47 GMT

    Sean Spicer Memes Take The Absolute P*ss Out Of Donald Trump's Press Secretary

    #SeanSpicerFacts.

    Andrew Harnik/AP

    Stepping out in front of some of the media’s most fearless and hardened journalists takes guts.

    So spare a thought for Sean Spicer, who as President Donald Trump’s new press secretary, faced a room full of them at the White House on Saturday.

    As cable news channels broke into their usual coverage to carry the first Trump-era conference LIVE!, tensions rose as Spicer delivered an unusually aggressive statement on the media’s reporting of the inauguration.

    [SEE: Trump And His Spokesperson Lie On Their First Full Day. That Matters.]

    But now his performance has been caricatured as a meme for the outlandish and unbelievable.

