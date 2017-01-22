Stepping out in front of some of the media’s most fearless and hardened journalists takes guts.

So spare a thought for Sean Spicer, who as President Donald Trump’s new press secretary, faced a room full of them at the White House on Saturday.

As cable news channels broke into their usual coverage to carry the first Trump-era conference LIVE!, tensions rose as Spicer delivered an unusually aggressive statement on the media’s reporting of the inauguration.

But now his performance has been caricatured as a meme for the outlandish and unbelievable.