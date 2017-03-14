Sean Spicer has taken time during his latest press briefing helpfully explain when we can believe what the President of the United States says is true.

Turns out it’s not as straightforward as you think it would be and we now appear to have three versions of the truth according to the White House.

During a press briefing on Monday, Sean Spicer sparred with reporters over Donald Trump’s claims that President Obama had him “wiretapped” and his sudden change of heart about the validity of employment statistics.

Trump’s assertions have put his administration in a bind. Current and former administration officials have been unable to provide any evidence of the Obama administration wiretapping Trump Tower, yet the president’s aides have been reluctant to publicly contradict their boss.

Compounding the ongoing debacle, last week Trump praised a job report he had once described as “phoney”. When questioned about this last week, Spicer quoted the President as saying: “They may have been phoney in the past but it’s very real now.”