The White House has raised the claim Barack Obama used Britain’s spy agency to wiretap Donald Trump, which UK intelligence agencies broke with conventions to dismiss as “nonsense, utterly ridiculous and should be ignored”. White House press secretary Sean Spicer repeated a claim first made by a Fox News pundit as he attempted to blitz media with a series of reports and comments hinting at surveillance to justify his boss’s unfounded tweets. In yet another extraordinary press conference, Spicer read out articles written by the New York Times, the Guardian and others, and included the false claim made by US television analyst Andrew Napolitano, who alleged Government Communications Headquarters - or GCHQ - involvement in the spying. This is Napolitano’s claim:

.@Judgenap: Three intel sources have disclosed that Pres. Obama turned to British spies to get surveillance on Trump pic.twitter.com/IghCFm7qhO — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 14, 2017

Spicer quoted Napolitano saying Obama “went outside the chain of command” by not using US intelligence. “He used GCHQ,” Spicer said, again quoting Fox News. “What is that? It’s the initials for the British intelligence spying agency.” Spicer said, quoting Napolitano, the justification was: “There’s no American fingerprints on this.”

Um. Wow. @PressSec reading from podium accusation that former President Obama used GCHQ to spy on Trump. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 16, 2017

Asked whether the claim threatened the US-UK ‘special relationship’ and had been raised with Theresa May, Spicer told reporters: “I think that was something two days ago that was reported on air ... no, no, it has not been raised. All we are doing is literally reading off what other stations and people have reported. That cast into concern some of the activities that happened in the 2016 election. We’re not casting judgement on that. I think the idea is to say if these organisations came to these conclusions they merit looking into.”

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters US President Donald Trump escorts British Prime Minister Theresa May after their meeting at the White House in Washington.