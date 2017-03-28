During his daily press briefing on Monday, Sean Spicer covered a range of incredibly important topics - healthcare, Russia (again) and whether or not a white man murdering someone specifically because they’re black is a hate crime (it is).

But the one topic on everyone’s lips was the mysterious goo lodged in the press secretary’s teeth.

What was it? Spinach? Kale? Lettuce?

It caused such a ruckus even Jim Carrey chipped in.