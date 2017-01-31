In the latest extraordinary exchange in the White House during Donald Trump’s brief tenure, new Press Secretary Sean Spicer has repeatedly denied his boss’s most controversial executive order is a Muslim “ban”.

This is despite the new US president and Spicer himself calling it just that a day earlier.

Little over a week after Spicer prompted global ridicule for suggesting Trump’s inauguration was the best-attended “period!”, he engaged in another aggressive face-off with reporters.

On Saturday, Trump told reporters that his executive order was “working out very nicely”, adding “we’re going to have a very, very strict ban”.