5 WTF Moments From Sean Spicer's Latest Press Conference

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has once more stepped into the breach to defend Donald Trump’s embattled administration.

In a role most of us wouldn’t wish on our worst enemies, Spicer sought to defuse criticism of Trump’s expensive trips to Florida, his golfing habit, baseless wiretapping claims, and the ongoing investigation into Russian links.

These are five WTF moments from his latest briefing.

1). Describing $2m dollar ‘Winter White House’ trips as “part of being president”