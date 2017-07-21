White House press secretary Sean Spicer has resigned over the hiring of a new communications aide.

The New York Times reports Spicer resigned because he was unhappy Anthony Scaramucci was named White House communications director.

The paper reported Trump wanted Spicer to stay on but Spicer said Scaramucci’s appointment was a mistake and resigned.

The White House later confirmed Sarah Huckabee Sanders is Trump’s new press secretary and Scaramucci is cthe new ommunications director.