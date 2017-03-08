LATEST: He’s botched another one.
Sean Spicer has once again surpassed himself and blurred the line between press briefing and pantomime, this time armed with two stacks of paper.
The White House Press Secretary took to the podium on Tuesday in an attempt to demonstrate just how efficient the Republicans are when it comes to health care.
President Trump’s pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare was a central policy during his election campaign and the GOP’s American Health Care Act has finally been unveiled.
According to Spicer, the physical size of the paper stacks the two are written on is cause for celebration.
Dipping over to a table with the two aforementioned stacks side-by-side, Spicer says: “Look at the size - this is the Democrats, this is us.
“There is... you can’t get any clearer that this is government, this is not.
“And I think that part of the reason the visual is important is that when you actually look at the difference you realise this is what big government does.”
One of the reasons the Republican’s bill is smaller than the Democrats’ is simply because it retains many of the policies of Obamacare and so much of it does not need to be written down again.
A big winner out of the shambolic press briefing will undoubtedly be Melissa McCarthy who’s just been handed a ready-made script for another skit on Saturday Night Live.
Of course this is not the first time Spicer has had an irrational obsession with size...
Despite Obamacare primarily being setup to provide health care for the most vulnerable in American society, the House Republicans’ replacement adds up to big tax cuts for the rich.
The bill would cut more than 20 taxes enacted under President Barack Obama’s heath law, saving taxpayers nearly $600 billion over the next decade. The bulk of the money would go to the wealthiest Americans.
Low and moderate-income families would lose their subsidies to buy health insurance in state and federal marketplaces. The subsidies would be replaced by tax credits to help them buy insurance.