LATEST: He’s botched another one.

Sean Spicer has once again surpassed himself and blurred the line between press briefing and pantomime, this time armed with two stacks of paper.

The White House Press Secretary took to the podium on Tuesday in an attempt to demonstrate just how efficient the Republicans are when it comes to health care.

President Trump’s pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare was a central policy during his election campaign and the GOP’s American Health Care Act has finally been unveiled.

According to Spicer, the physical size of the paper stacks the two are written on is cause for celebration.