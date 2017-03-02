US Politicians Are Searching For A 'Secret' Obamacare Bill And It's Pure 'The Thick Of It'

One of Donald Trump’s biggest promises on becoming President was he would repeal ‘Obamacare’, the healthcare plan that provides cover for millions of Americans but became a totemic issue against claims of rising premiums.

But there’s one problem. Republicans seem to have lost the legislation to overhaul the Affordable Care Act.

In an episode worthy of The Thick Of It, it looked like the details of the Bill were being hid from public scrutiny until the last possible minute.