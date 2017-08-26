5 Reasons Sebastian Gorka Could Have Been Fired From The White House

Sebastian Gorka has left the White House. The national security aide insists he resigned but his account was contradicted by officials who said “he did not resign but he no longer works” for the Donald Trump administration.

two admin officials tell me Gorka was pushed out, did not resign, had been on vacation for weeks. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 26, 2017

A former editor for the conservative Breitbart News website, Gorka joined the White House as a counterterrorism adviser but he operated outside of the National Security Council and no one was ever quite sure what his responsibilities were. He was best known for periodically appearing on TV and fawning over his boss whilst simultaneously scaring the bejeezus out of people. Here are five reasons why he might have left/been fired.. 1) What This Guy Said

Sebastian Gorka is a fuckin lunatic. #r4today — Jim Cochrane (@jcochrane711) August 10, 2017

This bold statement was made in response to Gorka’s interview with the Today programme earlier this month when he refused to rule out full-blown nuclear war with North Korea. He also insisted US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, had no right to say there was no sign the threat level from North Korea had changed and Americans should “sleep well at night”. So y’know, he wasn’t exactly the reassuring type.

I hear Sebastian Gorka Resigned from the Clown Shoes admin. I did nazi that coming. — He's Not Normal (@Catherine000Gr8) August 26, 2017

Or, in summary...

#Newsnight Just cut the line to Sebastian Gorka. It's like watching an evil David Brent. — Mark (@markofbattersea) February 16, 2017

3) He Has No Idea What ‘Fake News’ Actually Means During the same interview Gorka repeatedly accused the BBC of “committing fake news”, as if it’s a crime punishable by being forced to listen to a Trump aide for 11 minutes. The odd exchange went as follows: Evan Davies: “Is it the case you will plan no action against the press? The press will be allowed to do its job exactly as it always has...” Gorka: “What are you intimating? This is fake news. Davies: “It’s not at all, I’ve just asked you a question.” Gorka: “You’ve just committed fake news. You are implying there is some dread intent. It’s absurd.”

'You have just committed fake news' what an interview with Sebastian Gorka on #Newsnight where does Trump find these people — Dan O'Donoghue (@DanChronicle) February 16, 2017

4) Trump Finally Realised He Was Totally Unqualified Gorka has a PhD in political science from the Corvinus University in Budapest, Hungary which has variously been described as “inept” and “bogus” and his views have been described by counterterrorism experts as “dangerous oversimplifications that could alienate Muslim allies and boost support for terrorist groups”. This is what Gorka’s friend and PhD advisor told CNN recently:

I would not call him an expert on terrorism. His level of expertise does not match the level where he stands in the White House.

And that’s coming from a friend.

Sebastian Gorka, proof that a willingness to bathe in puppy blood is a job requirement at the Trump Administration. Deplorable is too kind — Aiden Wolfe (@AidenWolfe) July 11, 2017

5) He Thinks You Can ‘Catch’ Cancer If one exchange with the media summed up Gorka it was this one with MSNBC. Gorka: “You cannot solve a problem unless you are allowed to talk truthfully about it so we will call it Islamic radical terrorism, we will target the ideology and we will call it out for being evil and we will work with our Muslim partners. MSNBC: “Again, I don’t understand how just calling it by its name helps solve the problem.” Gorka: “So if you have, god forbid, caught cancer and the hospital was forbidden from calling it cancer and said: ‘You have the flu, go home and hydrate and take some aspirin.’ Would you actually have the right treatment?” MSNBC: “No, but there’s still no cure for cancer.” Gorka: “Have you not heard of chemo?” MSNBC: “I have heard of chemo and cancer can still kill you so it doesn’t matter what you call it.” Gorka: “Cancer can be cu... It doesn’t matter what you call it? Really? So if I call it the flu and say go home and take some aspirin, what’s going to happen to you?” MSNBC: “Mr Gorka, there must be a better response to that? I asked you a very straightforward question.”

Well, Gorka is an obnoxious self-inflated non intellect — Patricia DeRush (@derush_patricia) August 8, 2017