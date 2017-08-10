Sebastian Gorka is back again, this time gracing the airwaves on Radio 4′s Today programme where he spoke in his characteristic baritone about the ongoing North Korea crisis.
Far from reassuring everyone the world isn’t hurtling towards nuclear destruction, the interview with President Trump’s Deputy Assistant instead instilled a foreboding sense of doom amongst listeners.
Gorka dismissed comments made by US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, who said yesterday that there was no sign the threat level from North Korea had changed and Americans should “sleep well at night”.
According to Gorka, Tillerson had no right to say such a thing and instead refused to rule out full-blown war.
Gorka said: “If you threaten a nation, a stiffly worded letter to be sent by courier?
“Is that what the UK would do if a nation threatened a nuclear-tipped missile launch against any of the UK’s territories?”
Gorka then used an anecdote involving a Holocaust survivor to suggest North Korea’s threats against the US was somehow similar to that posed against Jews by the Nazis in the Second World War.
Tory MP Nicholas Soames led the reaction.
Followed by others who were slightly more direct.
The full exchange went as follows:
Gorka’s sudden flurry of appearances is curious considering in May it was reported he would be leaving the White House due to his links to Hungarian far-right groups.
A number of Jewish groups and the Council on American-Islamic Relations have called for the firing of the Brit-born naturalised American with Hungarian parents.
As the rhetoric over North Korea’s plan to launch a volley of ballistic missiles toward the US Pacific territory of Guam increases, General Kim Rak Gyom, commander of the North’s strategic rocket forces, launched a more personal attack on President Trump.
In a statement on state media, he said: “Sound dialogue is not possible with such a guy bereft of reason and only absolute force can work on him.”