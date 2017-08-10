Sebastian Gorka is back again, this time gracing the airwaves on Radio 4′s Today programme where he spoke in his characteristic baritone about the ongoing North Korea crisis.

Far from reassuring everyone the world isn’t hurtling towards nuclear destruction, the interview with President Trump’s Deputy Assistant instead instilled a foreboding sense of doom amongst listeners.

Gorka dismissed comments made by US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, who said yesterday that there was no sign the threat level from North Korea had changed and Americans should “sleep well at night”.