All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    09/08/2017 11:16 BST | Updated 09/08/2017 13:05 BST

    Sebastian Gorka's MSNBC And Fox Interviews Are The Opposite Of Deescalation

    'That was a phrase invented by the last administration to make Americans stupid.'

    Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened North Korea with “fire and fury like the world has never seen” if it made any more threats to the US - although looking at his body language he didn’t seem to sure...  

    One person who did seem more confident in his opinions was the President’s Deputy Assistant, Sebastian Gorka, who was interviewed on Fox News and MSNBC last night.

    Unfortunately those opinions appear to be a little dubious. Whilst decreasing the rhetoric of the current crisis is the general agreed consensus (even from the Russians), Gorka has other ideas.

    MORE:newspoliticsDonald TrumpNorth KoreaFox NewsSebastian Gorka

    Conversations