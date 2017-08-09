Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened North Korea with “fire and fury like the world has never seen” if it made any more threats to the US - although looking at his body language he didn’t seem to sure...
One person who did seem more confident in his opinions was the President’s Deputy Assistant, Sebastian Gorka, who was interviewed on Fox News and MSNBC last night.
Unfortunately those opinions appear to be a little dubious. Whilst decreasing the rhetoric of the current crisis is the general agreed consensus (even from the Russians), Gorka has other ideas.