Britain Would Vote 55% To REMAIN If 2nd EU Referendum Was Held, Says New Poll

Britons have changed their mind on Brexit and now back Remain, a fresh poll on EU membership suggests.

A flash ComRes/Daily Mirror poll of more than 1,000 people found 55% back staying in Europe and just 45% would vote Leave.

More than half (51%), however, said they do not back a re-run of the divisive 2016 referendum which saw the country narrowly back breaking away from the bloc.

The poll comes after former UKIP leader Nigel Farage’s shock admission that he is close to backing a second referendum, saying it would “kill off” the Remain campaign for a generation.

Speaking on the Channel 5 talk show The Wright Stuff, Farage said: “What is for certain is that the Cleggs, the Blairs, the Adonises will never ever, ever, give up.

“They will go on whinging and whining and moaning all the way through this process.

“So maybe, just maybe, I’m reaching the point of thinking that we should have a second referendum on EU membership... and we may just finish the whole thing off.

“And Blair can disappear off into total obscurity.”

He even claimed “the percentage that would vote to leave next time would be very much bigger than it was last time round”.

Pro-EU campaigners have said support is growing for a second referendum, while others, including Tory MP Heidi Allen and Labour MP Ali McGovern, have said Farage wants a second Leave to torpedo any notion of a soft Brexit.

Leave.EU founder, Arron Banks, supports a re-run. He said that to avoid sleepwalking “into a faux Brexit” people should “go back the polls and let the people shout from the rooftops their support of a true Brexit”.

But Farage’s UKIP colleagues do not all agree with the Farage floating the idea. Former deputy chairwoman Suzanne Evans described his comments as “epically stupid”.

Labour MP Chuka Umunna, of the pro-single market Open Britain campaign, however, said: “For perhaps the first time in his life, Nigel Farage is making a valid point.

“In a democracy like ours, the British people have every right to keep an open mind about Brexit.”

Downing Street said: “We will not be having a second referendum.”