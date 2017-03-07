Government's 'Gentleman's Agreement' With Tory Council Over Tax Hike Revealed

A Tory council leader told how he had secured a “gentleman’s agreement” with the Government to avoid an embarrassing 15% tax hike.

Downing Street has repeatedly denied striking a “sweetheart deal” with Surrey County Council to kill the double-digit tax rise.

But David Hodge told a private meeting that he had direct dealings with Communities Secretary Sajid Javid over its financial struggles.

In a recording leaked to the BBC, the council chief is heard telling Tories he was “looking for help on how we could stop a referendum” and “every leader ... will always have these conversations to try and get a better deal”.

He added:

“There may come a time that if what I call a gentleman’s agreement, the Conservative party often does, are not honoured, we will have to re-visit this in nine months or a year’s time. “If we do, let me assure you, you will have to drag me kicking and screaming not to go for referendum next year.”

Listen to the full recording here: