If you don’t smoke, are not obese and you consume alcohol moderately, you can expect to live an extra seven years longer than the general population, according to a new study.

The study, published in Health Affairs, showed that people who refrained from engaging in risky behaviours lived a longer life, with most of these additional years spent in good health.

“Improvements in medical technology are often thought to be the gatekeeper to healthier, longer life,” said lead author Mikko Myrskylä, director of the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research in Germany.

“We showed that a healthy lifestyle, which costs nothing, is enough to enable individuals to enjoy a very long and healthy life.”