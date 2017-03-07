No one can agree on what VW’s self-driving car concept looks like. Mashable called it “Bulbasaur on wheels”, while the Verge said it resembles “a pissed off toaster”. Either way, the consensus is: it’s pretty damn weird.
Sedric, short for self-driving car, is a fully autonomous pod that lacks a steering wheel and pedals. Instead, it’s summoned by a remote, providing “mobility for everyone, at any time and at any location”, the press release reads.
So, Sedric has been conceived to be either a ride-hailing service for the public, or a privately-owned vehicle.
The concept boasts a number of weird and wonderful features, including an augmented reality OLED display in place of a windscreen, and a personal assistant – think Siri for the road.
While there’s no guarantee Sedric will ever be built, Volkswagen Group, which owns Audi, Porsche, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Bentley, among others, says it offers a glimpse into the company’s future:
“It is the “Father” of numerous concepts for a new form of individual mobility. Soon Sedric will also get “children” and “grandchildren” with the Group’s various brands.”
Well, we’re certainly intrigued.