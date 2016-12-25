No more the days of running for the last tube! No more the days of falling asleep on the night bus and waking up at the depot! It was a long battle, started by Boris Johnson, and commuters endured a number of tube strikes as London Underground workers protested against hours and pay in relation to proposed night services - but we got there in the end. Londoners rejoiced as night tube services began to be introduced in the summer, with more services rolling out in the autumn. Trains now operate overnight on Fridays and Saturdays on the Victoria line, Jubilee line, Piccadilly line, and parts of the Central line and Northern lines.

78 people in the UK donated a kidney to a total stranger Sean Justice via Getty Images

It's incredible how kind strangers can be.



So far this year, according to NHS Blood and Transplant, 78 people have donated one of their kidneys to someone they didn't know.



Altruistic living donors do not have a recipient in mind but volunteer to donate a kidney to someone who is need of a transplant.



This is different to normal living donation, where people donate to someone they know. Most living donations involved people who know each other.



Altruistic donors are especially valuable because they can generate transplant chains, where two or three kidney transplants are triggered thanks to the generosity of one stranger .



In a chain, their recipient will be registered in the scheme with a donor, usually a friend or relative, who cannot donate directly to him/her - usually because the pair are incompatible by blood group or HLA (tissue) type or would prefer a closer HLA match to one another. The donor for recipient one will then donate to recipient two and, in longer chains, in turn, the donor for recipient two donates to a person on the national transplant waiting list.