After undergoing an experimental treatment, a 44-year-old social worker appeared to be completely free of HIV, it was revealed in October. In simple terms, a combination of treatments removes the camouflage that allows HIV to remain hidden and then shines a spotlight on it, allowing the immune system to clearly identify infected cells and kill them.This method is essentially a complex and aggressive form of drug therapy, far less invasive and complex as a technique like gene editing.Although researchers said that there’s an extremely long way to go before they start throwing parties - for starters this is just one man in a trial that involves 50 people - this is still very promising news.

The hole in the ozone layer over Antarctica is finally starting to 'heal' according to new research by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology , it was reported in July.A team in Boston reported “the first fingerprints of healing” in a paper published in the journal Science.The September ozone hole has reportedly shrunk by 4 million square kilometres since 2000, when ozone depletion was recorded at its peak.Scientists say they don't expect a complete recovery until about 2050 or 2060.

The Olympics feel like an age ago now, but just four months ago we were cheering on our athletes as they gave an incredible performance in the Rio 2016 games, which saw Team GB finish second on the medal table.There were too many brilliant moments to recount them all, but you can catch up on our coverage of some of the best stories form the games here A few highlights included Jason Kenny becoming only the second British athlete since 1908 to win three gold medals at the same Olympic Games, while his partner Laura Trott (also a cyclist) became Britain's most successful all time female Olympian with a total of four golds.Gymnast Max Whitlock won Britain's first ever gold medals in gymnastics in men's floor and pommel horse, while the whole men's team won a record of seven medals.

No more the days of running for the last tube! No more the days of falling asleep on the night bus and waking up at the depot! It was a long battle, started by Boris Johnson, and commuters endured a number of tube strikes as London Underground workers protested against hours and pay in relation to proposed night services - but we got there in the end. Londoners rejoiced as night tube services began to be introduced in the summer, with more services rolling out in the autumn. Trains now operate overnight on Fridays and Saturdays on the Victoria line, Jubilee line, Piccadilly line, and parts of the Central line and Northern lines.

Our hopes were raised and dashed repeatedly for decades until 2013, when Andy Murray became the first Brit since 1936 to win the men’s singles title.And Murray only went and flipping did it again this year didn’t he? The Scot won in straight sets against Canadian Milos Raonic in July. Murray beat Raonic 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) to claim his third Grand Slam title.

78 people in the UK donated a kidney to a total stranger Sean Justice via Getty Images

It's incredible how kind strangers can be.



So far this year, according to NHS Blood and Transplant, 78 people have donated one of their kidneys to someone they didn't know.



Altruistic living donors do not have a recipient in mind but volunteer to donate a kidney to someone who is need of a transplant.



This is different to normal living donation, where people donate to someone they know. Most living donations involved people who know each other.



Altruistic donors are especially valuable because they can generate transplant chains, where two or three kidney transplants are triggered thanks to the generosity of one stranger .



In a chain, their recipient will be registered in the scheme with a donor, usually a friend or relative, who cannot donate directly to him/her - usually because the pair are incompatible by blood group or HLA (tissue) type or would prefer a closer HLA match to one another. The donor for recipient one will then donate to recipient two and, in longer chains, in turn, the donor for recipient two donates to a person on the national transplant waiting list.