There has been a sharp rise in the number of teenage girls who have self-harmed, according to GPs’ records.

The rate of self-harm among girls aged 13 to 16 rose by 68% from 2011 to 2014, according to researchers from the University of Manchester who analysed data from 674 general practices.

The team also found that the rate of self-harm recorded by GPs was higher in girls aged 10-19 (37.4 per 10,000), than in boys (12.3 per 10,000).

Children and teenagers who self-harmed were nine times more likely to die unnaturally than other children, with a marked increased risk of suicide and acute alcohol/drug poisoning death, according to the report published by The British Medical Journal (BMJ) on Wednesday 18 October.

“This emphasises the opportunity for earlier intervention in primary care to reduce suicide risk,” the authors state.

As well as seeking professional support, many children’s charities and psychiatrists agree, talking with a parent can be an important component in helping a young person develop alternative coping strategies to self-harm.