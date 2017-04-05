This Self-Healing Phone Screen Could Go Into Production In Just Three Years

Inspired by the X-Men character Wolverine’s ability to self-heal, the miracle material is transparent, conductive and highly stretchable.

Chemists in the US have developed a self-healing material that could consign cracked phone screens to history.

Researchers at University of California, Riverside claim it could have a range of applications, from giving robots the ability to self-repair to extending the lifetime of lithium ion batteries.

“Creating a material with all these properties has been a puzzle for years,” said Chao Wang, an assistant professor of chemistry and co-author of the research. “We did that and now are just beginning to explore the applications.”

In a blog from UC Riverside, Wang was said to have “developed an interest in self-healing materials because of his lifelong love of Wolverine, the comic book character who has the ability to self-heal”.

It’s not the first smartphone material which promises to self-heal. Three years ago, LG released the LG Flex, a curved smartphone with a back that could recover from scratches in just a few minutes.

But the surface wasn’t conductive, preventing it from being used for the phone’s touch screen.