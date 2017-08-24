Selfridges Launches £99 Ice Cream (Because A 99 Flake Doesn’t Cut It Anymore, Apparently)

Once upon a time a 99 Flake was considered the treat to end all treats, but now, Selfridges is selling a gelato cone at 100 times the price.

A cone of the new ‘Billionaire’s Soft Serve’ will set you back a whopping £99, thanks to its long list of ingredients and extravagant gold leaf topping.

The gargantuan sweet weighs in at 350g and takes an unbelievable four and a half hours to make.

Customers ordering the decadent dessert will be able to witness the

process behind the creation, with each one made to order. But really, we’re wondering who has that kind of time (or money) to waste on pudding.