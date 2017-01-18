All Sections
    18/01/2017 12:01 GMT

    Selfridges' 'Material World' Animation Shows There's More To Sustainable Fashion Than 'Weird Harem Pants'

    What on earth are you wearing?

    Selfridges is on a mission to prove there is more to sustainable fashion than “weird-looking harem pants”.

    The department store has released an animated video as part of its ‘Material World’ project, which is seeing eight ethical brands being championed in its London Oxford Street store.

    The video outlines the fact that unsustainable shopping can affect climate change and explains how yak fibre can be used as an eco-friendly alternative to cashmere.

    Selfridges

    All of which is all important because, as the voiceover explains, “my happiness shouldn’t be marred by someone else’s detriment, you know, someone in the cotton field who’s being poisoned by pesticides.” 

    Find out more about the designers being championed in Selfridges’ ‘Material World’ project here.

