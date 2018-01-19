Senior Civil Servant Says Iain Duncan Smith Set 'Unrealistic' Timetable On Universal Credit

Former DWP minister Iain Duncan Smith set unrealistic timetables for the roll-out of Universal Credit, according to a senior civil servant.

Outgoing DWP permanent secretary Sir Robert Devereux has also revealed the ex-Tory leader clashed with then-chancellor George Osborne over cutting benefit costs during his tenure at the department.

In an interview with Global Government Forum to mark his last day in office on Friday, Devereux said he believed the nationwide roll-out of the controversial benefits system, which combines the six main welfare payments into one, is now inevitable.

“It’s pretty much a matter of record that the relationship between this department and the Treasury in respect of Universal Credit, for most of the time, was pretty frosty,” he said.

“And that was for a very straightforward reason: the original design that Iain Duncan Smith brought into government…would have added billions of pounds to public spending. And the chancellor was trying to take some billions out.”

Devereux added that he should have been more realistic about the DWP’s digital capabilities in rolling out the project - initially intended to be more online and digital-focused – and more willing to challenge Duncan Smith’s timetable.