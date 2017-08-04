All Sections
    04/08/2017 10:39 BST

    Serena Williams And Viola Davis Wear 'Phenomenal Woman' T-Shirts, And Here's Where You Can Buy One

    Because we're all phenomenal 💪

    Serena Williams, Lena Dunham and many more celebrities are backing women’s rights by wearing a ‘Phenomenal Woman’ T-shirt. 

    Mena Harris, based in San Francisco, US, created the design for her Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign to help promote women’s rights. 

    Inspired by Maya Angelou’s 1995 poem entitled ‘Phenomenal Woman’, proceeds from sales of the tee go towards charities Emerge America, EMILY’s List, Essie Justice Group, Girls Who Code, NARAL, Planned Parenthood, and The United State of Women.  

    Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign

    Ranging in sizes S to 3XL and priced at £27 ($35), the tee is available to buy online.  

    Serena Williams took to Instagram on Monday 31 July to share a snap of herself in the tee - while promoting Black Woman’s Equal Pay Day:

    More than 10,000 have sold already and many other celebrities have been spotted wearing the T-shirt:

    A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on

    A post shared by MYA (@myaplanet9) on

    A post shared by Aja King (@ajanaomi_king) on

    A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

    A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

    Conversations