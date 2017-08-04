Serena Williams, Lena Dunham and many more celebrities are backing women’s rights by wearing a ‘Phenomenal Woman’ T-shirt.
Mena Harris, based in San Francisco, US, created the design for her Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign to help promote women’s rights.
Inspired by Maya Angelou’s 1995 poem entitled ‘Phenomenal Woman’, proceeds from sales of the tee go towards charities Emerge America, EMILY’s List, Essie Justice Group, Girls Who Code, NARAL, Planned Parenthood, and The United State of Women.
Ranging in sizes S to 3XL and priced at £27 ($35), the tee is available to buy online.
Serena Williams took to Instagram on Monday 31 July to share a snap of herself in the tee - while promoting Black Woman’s Equal Pay Day:
More than 10,000 have sold already and many other celebrities have been spotted wearing the T-shirt: