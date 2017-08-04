Mena Harris, based in San Francisco, US, created the design for her Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign to help promote women’s rights.

Serena Williams , Lena Dunham and many more celebrities are backing women’s rights by wearing a ‘Phenomenal Woman’ T-shirt.

Ranging in sizes S to 3XL and priced at £27 ($35), the tee is available to buy online.

Serena Williams took to Instagram on Monday 31 July to share a snap of herself in the tee - while promoting Black Woman’s Equal Pay Day: