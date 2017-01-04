Serena Williams Finally Reveals Her Real Engagement Ring After Trolling Fans

Serena Williams’ engagement ring has been a much-discussed topic since her engagement to Alexis Ohanian last week.

On 29 December, Williams announced Reddit co-founder Ohanian was now her fiancé via, quelle surprise, Reddit.

The internet quickly began to speculate about Williams’ engagement ring, and she responded with the hilarious Instagram post below.

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jan 2, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

”Sneak peek,” she captioned the photo, adding: “It was a corn tortilla of course in case you were wondering.”

But the tennis champ didn’t keep her real ring under wraps for long, stepping out with Ohanian to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Auckland, New Zealand, wearing her new band.

A photo posted by Ramses F. (@kingramsesfresh1) on Jan 2, 2017 at 9:18am PST

From what we can see, Williams’ engagement ring is a simple band - similar to the low-key style chosen by actress Amanda Seyfried.

Could this be a new wedding trend for 2017?

