Serena Williams didn’t want her eight-week-old daughter Alexis, to miss out on the Halloween fun just because she’s too young to know what the fuss is about.
Williams dressed Alexis in a tiny Batman costume - and she looked suitably baffled by the whole affair.
And she wasn’t the only celebrity parent who dressed their little one up on the 31 October.
Here are six other celeb kids who looked adorable - or just completely rocked their outfits.
Pink’s son Jameson as a pumpkin.
Danielle Lloyd’s son Ronnie as a pumpkin.
Stephanie Davis’ son Caben as a bear.
Billie Faiers’ daughter Nellie as a witch.
Kimberley Walsh’s son Cole as a skeleton.
Peter Andre’s children Junior and Princess as skeletons.
Also on HuffPost
13 Creepy Abandoned Places You'll Want To Avoid At Halloween