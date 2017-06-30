Serena Williams has shared two more pictures from her Vanity Fair photoshoot, where she bared her bump on the magazine’s cover.
The 35-year-old, who announced she was expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian in April 2017, looked like a goddess in the maternity shots.
One photo showed Williams draped in a metallic orange shawl that accentuated her baby bump.
Another photo showed Williams in a similar pose to the cover, where she held her breast and revealed her bare baby bump.
“Wow you are absolutely stunning,” one person commented on the photos.
Another wrote: “You create beauty Serena.”
In the Vanity Fair interview, Williams revealed she broke the baby news to Ohanian on the eve of the Australian Open in January 2017.
She did it by handing him a paper bag containing six positive pregnancy tests.
“It just doesn’t seem real,” Williams told Vanity Fair for the August 2017 cover interview.
“I don’t know why. If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world.”