Serena Williams sent fans into meltdown when she shared a photo to her Snapchat story with the caption “20 weeks”.

Although she didn’t explicitly state she was pregnant, people still sent her their congratulations.

But it turns out the tennis player didn’t actually mean to announce her pregnancy to the world in that way.

“I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m getting,” she told a TED conference in Vancouver, Canada, according to EuroSport.

“I was just saving them (for myself). I’ve been so good about it, but this was the one time it slipped.”