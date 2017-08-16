Serena Williams Says She Has To Be 'Twice As Good' As Maria Sharapova Because She's Black

Serena Williams has suggested she has to work twice as hard as white tennis stars to gain public admiration, due to the colour of her skin.

In an interview with Vogue, the 35-year-old said she believes people think she’s “really tough and really mean and really street”.

“I believe that the other girls in the locker room will say, ‘Serena’s really nice.’ But Maria Sharapova, who might not talk to anybody, might be perceived by the public as nicer. Why is that? Because I’m black and so I look mean? That’s the society we live in. That’s life,” she said.

“They say African-Americans have to be twice as good, especially women. I’m perfectly OK with having to be twice as good.”