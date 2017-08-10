Serena Williams Slammed For Saying Giving Birth Will Make Her A 'Real Woman'

Serena Williams has come under fire for suggesting giving birth to her first born will allow her to become a “real woman”.

In a recent interview with Australian newspaper the Herald Sun, the tennis star said: “I have so much respect for so many women [for giving birth].

“I am about to be a real woman now, you know? It’s going to be something incredibly impressive to go through.”

The athlete, whose due date is fast approaching, was slammed by many on Twitter who pointed out that you don’t have to have a baby to be a “real woman”.

Many highlighted the fact that some women can’t have children, while others said they should not be condemned for deciding not to have kids.