So what do we know about this intriguing story so far?

Police declared a “major incident” in Salisbury, Wiltshire on Monday. The Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, later said Russia would be punished if it was found to be responsible for the hospitalisation of the former spy and his 33-year-old daughter.

A former Russian double agent convicted of treason in Moscow is critically ill in a British hospital along with his daughter after exposure to an unknown substance.

THE WITNESS

Passerby, Freya Church, told the BBC:

“On the bench there was a couple – an older guy and a younger girl. She was leant in on him. It looked like she’d passed out. He was doing some strange hand movements, looking up to the sky. I felt anxious, like I should step in but they looked so out of it. They looked like they had been taking something quite strong.”

THE POLICE RESPONSE

The police’s have declared it a “major incident”, but it is not yet counter-terrorism operation.

On Tuesday the Metropolitan Police confirmed its counter-terror unit would lead the investigation.

Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said on Tuesday:

“Clearly it’s a very unusual case and the critical thing is to get to the bottom of what has caused this incident as quickly as possible. “If you look back at other cases like (Alexander) Litvinenko, if necessary we will bring that investigation into the counter-terrorism network. “At the moment the key is, though, to get to the bottom of what caused this.”

THE RUSSIA CONNECTION

Despite the scarcity of available evidence, the fact a former Russian spy convicted of treason has fallen ill due to an unidentified substance has stoked speculation that the Kremlin is in some way involved.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told parliament on Tuesday that while the authorities “don’t know exactly what has taken place” it looks as if it is “another crime in the litany of crimes that we can lay at Russia’s door”.

Johnson described Russia as a “malign and disruptive force” and told MPs that “no attempt to take innocent life on UK soil will go unsanctioned or unpunished”.

He added the case had “echoes of the death of Alexander Litvinenko in 2006”.

Bill Browder, a well-known critic of Putin’s government, told HuffPost UK: “The first theory I would investigate would be that he was the victim of a Kremlin-sponsored assassination and I would run with that theory until it was proven otherwise.”

THE KREMLIN RESPONSE

In its first response, the Kremlin said it was ready to cooperate if Britain asked for help in its investigation of the “tragic situation”, but said it did not have any information about what had happened.

But tension between the two countries ratcheted up on Tuesday. Russia’s embassy in London first said it was seriously concerned by British media reporting that was demonising the country. It later accused Johnson of reading a “script of yet another anti-Russian campaign”.