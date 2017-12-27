In a teaser for this year’s Golden Globes, presenter Seth Meyers briefly alluded to the wave of abuse accusations, and it looks as though he’s keen for there not to be an elephant in the room at this year’s ceremony.

With awards season just around the corner, the ongoing topic in the film industry right now is sexual harassment, with a number of important figures from the entertainment world facing allegations, sparked when movie mogul Harvey Weinstein ’s accusers first came forward publicly earlier this year.

Seth Meyers has hinted he won’t be shying away from addressing the difficult topics when he fronts this year’s Golden Globes .

He said: “I’m Seth Meyers and I’m hosting this year’s Golden Globes… and we’ve got a lot to talk about.”

Last year’s Golden Globes saw a number of its winners taking the opportunity to speak their mind about important subjects in current affairs, including Meryl Streep, who took the opportunity to slam President Donald Trump (who then retaliated on his Twitter page).

It was recently rumoured that this year’s ceremony would see a number of female celebrities hitting the red carpet in all-black attire in solidarity with those who have accused key Hollywood figures of sexual harassment and abuse.

Actress Rose McGowan, who has spoken out repeatedly on the subject of sexual harassment in the film industry, recently dismissed this idea, claiming that many of the actresses involved will have been aware of Weinstein’s behaviour prior to the women involved going public with their allegations.

After Meryl Streep was named as one such actress by McGowan, the Oscar-winner issued a statement insisting: “I want to let her know I did not know about Weinstein’s crimes, not in the 90s when he attacked her, or through subsequent decades when he proceeded to attack others.

“I wasn’t deliberately silent. I didn’t know. I don’t tacitly approve of rape. I didn’t know. I don’t like young women being assaulted. I didn’t know this was happening.”

The Golden Globes will take place on Sunday 7 January.