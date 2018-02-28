Seven Lessons You Will Learn As A Parent

It’s a long old slog. But as I say goodbye to the ‘baby’ stage and my sons grow into little boys, I’ve been reflecting a little on what I’ve learned in the early years.

1. You will become ‘that’ friend

You know the one. The one who only talks about her kids and it’s so boring it makes you not want to invite her out. Because the conversation will inevitably turn to sleep deprivation (yawn) and pooey nappies (urgh) at some point.

Nobody wants to be that parent. I remember telling a friend across the pub table over a sherry (her) and an orange juice (me) whilst pregnant with my first, that I wouldn’t become that person. I may even have promised.

But it’s a promise I couldn’t keep and I’m sorry. The sad fact is that parenthood, or new parenthood at least, brings with it the unfortunate truth that a new baby takes over your life, eviscerating any previous hobbies, holidays, social appointments, friendships or careers - it’s all banished to the wayside because you have a tiny human to keep alive, one which demands all of your time and effort, every second of every day. Which leaves little opportunity for a conversational coffee at some trendy bistro on a Tuesday afternoon.

2. Patience is a virtue

Sometimes, just sometimes, I simply cannot hold it in any longer and I just have to shout. I know I shouldn’t, but when my patience runs out and the frustration takes over, it is inevitable.

What I have noticed though, is that if I raise my voice, my son raises his voice. If I shout, he shouts. And if I scream, he screams. He feeds off my emotions.

It took me a long time to realise this but now I have, it means I’m much more able to respond to his outbursts and protestations in a way that minimises the risk of it escalating into a full-blown screaming match.

I’m not the most patience person, I’m really not. I am a Scorpio, after all. But I’ve found if I can try to remain calm and disconnect myself from his anger, then I can encourage him to communicate his feelings in a less aggressive way.