A man has died after being hit by a police car responding to an emergency call in north London.
Officers gave the pedestrian - thought to have been in his forties - first aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene in Haringey around 35 minutes later, the Met Police reported.
The crash took place on Seven Sisters Road at around 6.45pm on Sunday.
The incident has been reported to the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Police Complaints Commission.
A Met Police spokesperson said in a statement: “Officers in a marked police vehicle were en route to an emergency call when their vehicle was involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Haringey.
“The collision happened at approximately 18:45hrs on Sunday, 3 December on Seven Sisters Road close to the junction with Elizabeth Road.”
They continued: “Officers immediately provided first aid. The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended.
“The pedestrian, a man believed to be aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene at 19:20hrs.”