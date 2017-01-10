Police Name Seven-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In York As Katie Rough

The seven-year-old girl who died after sustaining serious injuries in an attack in York has been named as Katie Rough by North Yorkshire Police.
A 15-year-old girl has been arrested after the death of the girl from York, who was found with life-threatening injuries in the Woodthorpe area of the city.
She was taken to hospital but died a short time later. Floral tributes have been left at the scene.
One card read: “Night night my darling princess Katie. Love nana and grandad.”
The little girl was allegedly stabbed twice, according to a source who spoke to The Sun.
The woman, who did not want to be named, said: “My partner was told by the nurse that treated her that she was stabbed twice.”
One witness described seeing the victim’s mother on her knees crying in the road shortly after the incident.
She told Sky News: “I arrived in my car behind the mother. I wasn’t quite sure what was going on, it wasn’t until I spoke to the police that I found out.
“The mother was on her knees in the middle of the road, crying and saying things. It was quite distressing.”
Members of the York North Safer Neighbourhood team tweeted: “Difficult and tragic shift. Our thoughts and sympathy are with the parents and family involved as well as colleagues who did all they could.”
North Yorkshire Police said in a statement:
“The investigation into Katie’s death is ongoing.
“The 15-year-old girl arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody.
“Katie’s family are devastated by this tragic event and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this extremely distressing time.
“Police are appealing for witnesses who were in the area of Morrell Court, Belhouse Way, Osprey Close and Alness Drive between 3pm and 5pm on Monday 9 January 2017, and may have seen two girls, one aged 15-years-old and the other 7-years-old, to get in touch.
“If you have any information that could assist the investigation please dial 101, select option 1, speak to the Force Control Room and ask to be put through to the Cleveland & North Yorkshire Major Investigation Team.
“Please use reference number 12170004685 when passing on any information.”