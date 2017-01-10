Police Name Seven-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In York As Katie Rough

“The investigation into Katie’s death is ongoing.

“The 15-year-old girl arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody.

“Katie’s family are devastated by this tragic event and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this extremely distressing time.

“Police are appealing for witnesses who were in the area of Morrell Court, Belhouse Way, Osprey Close and Alness Drive between 3pm and 5pm on Monday 9 January 2017, and may have seen two girls, one aged 15-years-old and the other 7-years-old, to get in touch.

“If you have any information that could assist the investigation please dial 101, select option 1, speak to the Force Control Room and ask to be put through to the Cleveland & North Yorkshire Major Investigation Team.

“Please use reference number 12170004685 when passing on any information.”