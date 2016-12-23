RadarOnline is reporting that all four stars - Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis - are on board - although SJP apparently had to be convinced by tweaks to the script. The site quotes a source saying: “The deal is done and the script has been approved by all four women.”

‘Sex and the City’ fans might think that Christmas just came early, with reports that a third film is finally, almost definitely in the works.

The script is surely key to this film’s success. While the first film adaptation from the hit show scored highly with cinema-goers, securing an impressive $415million box office booty on its release in 2008, the sequel was a disaster, critically if not commercially, when it appeared in 2010.

Since then, all four stars have been busy with many other projects. Sarah Jessica Parker has had another HBO telly hit with ‘Divorce’, while Cynthia Nixon has been filming the role of Nancy Reagan for TV film ‘Killing Reagan’. Kristin Davis made her London West End stage debut in the 2014 production of ‘Fatal Attraction’, and Kim Cattrall has starred for the last two years in the HBO Canada series, ‘Sensitive Skin’.

But all four have hinted at a return to the characters that made them global stars. Kristin Davis recently told People Now, “I do feel inside like we’re not finished.”

Reports are that filming will begin in summer 2017, so fans will have a long wait for the next instalment. Kim’s UK fans won’t have to wait that long to see her again, though. She appears as a beautiful, rich widow in this Christmas’s BBC adaptation of Agatha Christie’s ‘Witness for the Prosecution’ opposite stars Andrea Riseborough and Toby Jones.