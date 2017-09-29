Kim Cattrall has spoken out about rumours she disrupted plans for a third ‘Sex And The City’ film with her so-called “diva demands”.

Despite mixed reviews for the first big-screen adaptation of ‘Sex And The City’ (and a scathing reception to its sequel), it was claimed late last year that the cast were “on board” to film a third instalment.

However, the Daily Mail reported on Friday (29 September) that the project had been shelved completely, due to Kim - best known for playing Samantha Jones in the hit series and its accompanying films - and her alleged “demands”.

Kim was quick to dispel these rumours though, insisting on Twitter that she had no desire to appear in a third film in the first place.

She wrote: “Woke up to a MailOnline [shitstorm]. The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016.”

Simultaneously, the franchise’s leading star Sarah Jessica Parker has expressed her “disappointment” that plans for a third film had fallen through, telling ‘Extra’: “We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story.

“It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

Earlier this year, SJP said what we were all thinking about ‘Sex And The City 2’, claiming: “I can see where we fell short on that movie, and I’m perfectly happy to say that publicly.”

