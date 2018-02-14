Sarah Jessica Parker Downplays Kim Cattrall Feud: 'There Is No Fight'

Sarah Jessica Parker has spoken out about her so-called “feud” with Kim Cattrall, insisting that she never retaliated to her ‘Sex And The City’ co-star’s “hurtful” comments.

Last year, Sarah Jessica admitted her disappointment after it emerged that Kim had turned down the opportunity to appear in a third ‘SATC’ film, with the Samantha Jones actress later telling Piers Morgan in the aftermath that she felt SJP “could have been nicer”.

But while the two are still being pitted against one another in the press, Sarah Jessica has now told People magazine that there is “no fight” between herself and Kim.