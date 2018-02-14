Sarah Jessica Parker Downplays Kim Cattrall Feud: 'There Is No Fight'

Sarah Jessica Parker has spoken out about her so-called “feud” with Kim Cattrall, insisting that she never retaliated to her ‘Sex And The City’ co-star’s “hurtful” comments.
Last year, Sarah Jessica admitted her disappointment after it emerged that Kim had turned down the opportunity to appear in a third ‘SATC’ film, with the Samantha Jones actress later telling Piers Morgan in the aftermath that she felt SJP “could have been nicer”.
But while the two are still being pitted against one another in the press, Sarah Jessica has now told People magazine that there is “no fight” between herself and Kim.
These quotes were presumably given before Kim hit out at Sarah Jessica Parker over the weekend, over a message of support her co-star sent folloiwng the death of her brother.
Sarah Jessica told the US publication: “It’s really funny because I never talked about it, except [to say] that some of us were disappointed.
“But I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan, where she said things that were really hurtful about me… So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded.
“And I won’t, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege.”
In a furious Instagram post on Saturday (10 February), Kim accused SJP of “exploiting” her brother’s death to “restore [her] ‘nice girl’ persona”, branding her a “hypocrite” and a “cruel bully”.
She also shared a link to a New York Post piece, entitled “Inside the mean-girls culture that destroyed ‘Sex and the City’”.