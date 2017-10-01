Sex And The City's Kristin Davis Shares Frustration As Third Film Is Shelved

‘Sex And The City’ actress Kristin Davis has expressed her frustration that plans to make a third film have been shelved.
Late last year, it was reported that all four of the franchise’s leading ladies had signed up to appear in what would be the third and final film based around the hit TV series, after ‘Sex And The City 2’ was torn apart by critics upon its release in 2010.
However, reports earlier this week claimed that Kim Cattrall, who plays Samantha Jones, had brought the project to an end with her “diva demands”, which she vehemently denied, insisting she simply had no interest in returning for a third film.
Kristin - better known to ‘Sex And The City’ fans as Charlotte Yorke - has now had her say on the matter, expressing her disappointment in an Instagram post.
She wrote: “It is true that we are not going to be able to make a 3rd film.
“I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by [Michael Patrick King, who directed the first two films]) with all of you.
“So we will just have our memories, but please know that all of the love and support for us through the years is felt by us and we are so grateful for all of you!”
The show’s leading star Sarah Jessica Parker previously shared her disappointment that the third film would not be made, telling ‘Extra’: “We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story.
“It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”