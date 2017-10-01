Sex And The City's Kristin Davis Shares Frustration As Third Film Is Shelved

‘Sex And The City’ actress Kristin Davis has expressed her frustration that plans to make a third film have been shelved.

Late last year, it was reported that all four of the franchise’s leading ladies had signed up to appear in what would be the third and final film based around the hit TV series, after ‘Sex And The City 2’ was torn apart by critics upon its release in 2010.

However, reports earlier this week claimed that Kim Cattrall, who plays Samantha Jones, had brought the project to an end with her “diva demands”, which she vehemently denied, insisting she simply had no interest in returning for a third film.