Most couples cannot predict how pregnancy is going to affect their sex life - but for many it seems their bedroom antics will be put on ice.

A new survey from ChannelMum has revealed that one in six UK parents completely abstain from sex for the duration of the pregnancy, because they are worried about hurting the baby.

NHS Choices confirms this is a common fear, but experts agree it is completely safe to have sex when you’re expecting.

As Siobhan Freegard, founder of ChannelMum says: “If there’s no medical issue and you are comfortable with it, you can enjoy a great sex life while pregnant.”

But in case you’re not yet convinced we’ve found the answers to seven commonly asked about pregnancy sex:

1. Is It Safe To Have Sex During Pregnancy?

It is perfectly safe to have sex throughout your pregnancy.

There is no certain month, or point during the pregnancy at which you should stop having sex, as long as it is still comfortable for you to do so.

Dr Helen Webberley, GP at My Web Doctor explains: “Gentle sex is perfectly safe throughout the entire duration of a normal pregnancy.”

The only reason you might stop is if there have been other health complications and your GP or midwife has specifically advised against intercourse.

“If there has been any problem during the pregnancy such as current bleeding, or a low lying placenta, then it may be best avoided,” said Webberley.

“However, this is unusual and in an uncomplicated situation, there is no need to worry.”

Later in pregnancy, an orgasm or even sex itself, can actually set off contractions, known as Braxton Hicks. If this happens, the woman will feel the muscles of her womb harden. This is perfectly normal and there’s no need for alarm. The NHS recommends practicing relaxation techniques until they pass.