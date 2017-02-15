Council-run secondaries have to teach sex and relationships education (SRE), but academies and free schools, which are not under local authority control, do not have to follow the national curriculum, the Press Association reported.

The subject should be compulsory in all state secondary schools, including academies and free schools, according to the Local Government Association (LGA).

A lack of sex and relationships education in some secondary schools is a “ticking sexual health time bomb”, town hall chiefs have warned.

Parents have the right to withdraw their children from the lessons in all state schools.

The LGA, which represents councils in England and Wales, said age-appropriate SRE should be an essential part of the curriculum for young people, adding that parents should still have the choice to take their child out.

It said local authorities have responsibility for public health, budgeting around £600 million a year for sexual health, and without proper SRE classes, pupils are not being properly prepared for adulthood.

Izzi Seccombe, chairman of the LGA’s community wellbeing board said: “This is a major health protection issue.