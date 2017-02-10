Thousands of teenagers in schools across the country could be set to receive compulsory sex and relationships education after a group of Tory MPs backed changes to the law.

The Daily Telegraph revealed on Friday that 23 Conservative politicians support the amendment, which would see pupils receive “age-appropriate”, religiously diverse and LGBTQ-inclusive lessons.

Under current government guidelines - which were last updated in 2000 - only state schools are required to teach students about the biological processes of sex, leaving thousands of children at academies, private schools and free schools in the dark.

No institutions are compelled to give lessons on the social and emotional aspects of relationships.