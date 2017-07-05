Human-Like Sex Robots Are Going To Become The Norm In The Next 10 Years

But with the increasing integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), experts warn that in the next couple of years the public and policymakers need to start thinking about the darker side of the industry too.

Sex robots will bring about a revolution in the sex-tech market in the next 10 years say experts, but their rapid growth sheds light on some awkward conversations we need to have before then.

This is the message from Professor Noel Sharkey, a computer science expert from the University of Sheffield, who said: “Will these robotic dolls be niche? Or will they change societal norms and become widespread?

According to a report from the Foundation for Responsible Robotics released yesterday, they would be widespread as two thirds of males surveyed, aged 20-61, said they would have sex with a robot.

Sharkey said: “Would people actually have sex with robots? That’s what I want to know. Well if they do it is going to be very sad because it’s going to be a one way relationship. Robots don’t have any kind of emotion. The best robots could do is fake.”

In the past he has also warned about the danger of people losing their virginity to robots, in 2016 he said: “Robots will get in the way of real life, stopping people forming relationships with normal people.”

Not only are there some concerns around how they will impact human relationships, but difficult questions needs to be asked about what these androids mean.

Supporters say the devices would be good for people who are lonely, can’t form relationships, are disabled or sex offenders but Sharkey says we need to consider the consequences for rapists and paedophiles.