Now we’re not saying that staying under the duvet is always preferable to going to the gym (although let’s face it, it definitely is).

But sadly, time spent horizontal in bed does not maketh the bikini bod.

Or so we thought.

Now a new sex calculator, from Push Doctor, is showing us just how many calories we are burning, how much weight we are losing and the percentage of our weekly physical activity we are achieving between the sheets.

And these love-life heroes aren’t just doing this for a bit of fun, they are trying to answer the question, does sex really count as proper exercise?