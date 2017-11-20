An 11-year-old girl has received an apology from the creators of the Beano after she called them out for for including “sexist” advertising in the comic.

The girl’s dad, scientist Adam Rutherford, tweeted a photo of a letter his daughter, Bea, wrote to the publication to share her opinion on their adverts.

She criticised one advert that offered readers the chance to win the “whole team of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ figures”, but the set was notably missing Gamora, the only female character.

“How do you sit at your desk publishing this happily humming away because nothing is wrong while people like me have to write letters of complaint to you?” she wrote.