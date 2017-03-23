Couples stop having sex for a variety of reasons - whether that’s low libido, poor mental health, conditions causing painful sex or simply drifting apart.

It’s important to remember that, if you are in this position, you’re certainly not alone. In fact, data analysis from 2015 revealed that ‘sexless marriage’ was the most Googled phrase for spouses, with 21,000 searches every month - even beating ‘unhappy marriage’.

Meanwhile a more recent study from Japan revealed that nearly 50% of couples had not had sex for more than a month.

Tackling the topic head on, Redditors have opened up about their (sometimes heartbreaking) experiences of sexless marriage. Here’s what they had to say...

‘I Have Postpartum Depression And Anxiety’

“We have a two-month-old baby and I (the wife) have been going to bed by 8-9pm every night. Right now I’d prioritise sleep over sex 100% of the time. I’ve also got pretty bad postpartum depression and anxiety and don’t want to risk getting pregnant again. He’s getting a vasectomy next month, so I’m hoping once he’s healed I’ll be in a better mental place to start thinking of sex again.”

- ans933

‘We’re Busting Our Butts To Keep Our Heads Above Water’

“We have three kids and live in a small house. I work two jobs. She works one. We both team up to take care of the housework and running the kids to this activity and that activity. But besides not having the time or energy, we’re in our 40s and my wife has become less interested in having sex. We’d rather catch up on a show we never get to watch.

“We haven’t had sex in a couple of years but not a day goes by we don’t hug and kiss each other and say ‘I love you’. I don’t know. We’re best friends busting our butts raising kids, paying bills and doing our best to keep our heads above water.”

- HooperDrivesChief8

‘My Wife Had A Breakdown’

“My wife had a complete mental breakdown in 2009 and can no longer work. She is diagnosed [with] bipolar disorder and has extreme anxiety. Unfortunately, one of the things she has anxiety about is bathing so it doesn’t happen very often.

“I love my wife, but the lack of hygiene combined with the added stress of taking care of the family mostly on my own means that I’m not in the mood very often. We’ve had sex I think once or twice in the past year.”

- realaccountlolno

‘Sex Is Painful’

“My wife suffers from vaginismus and vestibulitis. Both conditions make sex very hard for my wife. Vaginismus is the involuntary contraction of the pelvic floor muscles during penetration - think kegels on steroids. The vestibulitis makes the friction of sex feel like rug burn.

“We have been married eight years and together 13 years. Our worst years we had sex two times. The average is probably four times a year. Lately she has been trying to have sex once a month.”

- Kierik

‘He’s Not Good In Bed’

“The truth: my husband is not very good at sex and shows no interest in improving in a way that will be enjoyable for both of us.

“We had very different experience levels when we got together. I’d only had two partners, but one of the relationships was very long term. He’d had twice that number, but all of the relationships were very short term. So I knew what I enjoyed. He, it seemed, did not.

“No problem. I could teach. I thought it would be OK for him to learn what he liked and what I liked and we’d mesh.

“The sad truth? He doesn’t seem to like any of the things I like. Or maybe he doesn’t like sex. Or maybe he doesn’t like sex with me. Hell, I don’t know. And I don’t care anymore.”

- DeadBed1010wrice