Human Rights Lawyer Reports 'Catalogue Of Sexual Harassment' At Holyrood

A human rights lawyer says women at all levels of the Scottish Parliament have been subjected to sexual harassment.

Aamer Anwar made the claims after allegations of inappropriate behaviour emerged about women MPs being harassed at Westminster.

He told the Sunday Herald he had spoken to “a number of women” over the last two years about their treatment by men at Holyrood.

He said: “It’s a catalogue of sexual harassment, stalking, social media abuse, sexual innuendos, verbal sexual abuse, touching, sexual assaults, requests for sex, cover-up, isolation and bullying.”

MPs at Westminster have been accused of intimidating or propositioning young women inappropriately.