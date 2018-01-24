An explosive Financial Times report of the Presidents Club Charity Dinner, self-billed as “the most un-PC event of the year”, has revealed how “tall, thin and pretty” women were recruited as hostesses to serve big names in business.

Undercover reporter Madison Marriage detailed how the women were groped, subjected to lewd comments and invited to the attendee’s bedrooms.

In the wake of the report, the Presidents Club has announced it is to shut down while Great Ormond Street Hospital says it will return donations raised from the event.

However in November, we reported on everyday experiences of sexual harassment at work, including the story of one woman who faced a disturbing levels of harassment working in restaurants and bars.

Natalia Ribbe-Szrok worked in hospitality in London and New York, experiencing disturbing incidents both here and across the Atlantic.

When she was 21 years old, the owner of the restaurant she worked in, a man who she refers to as the “Harvey Weinstein of the New York restaurant industry” repeatedly touch her inappropriately.

The owner, who was about 60, “stuck his fingers inside” Natalia’s shirt and would touch her bottom without consent, she tells HuffPost.

“Because I was a young, 20-something-year-old girl working in the restaurant industry in New York, I didn’t really think much of it because I was watching other women just tolerate it,” she says. “I didn’t feel in a place to really say anything.”

Natalia adds that the restaurant industry in itself is problematic because of the anti-social hours that staff work and the sociable side to the job can cause problems.