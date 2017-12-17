When Will Universities Get Their 'Weinstein Moment'?

This year, survivors of sexual violence finally had enough. From the Women’s March to the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, circumstances finally became too dire to keep quiet and powerful men were outed as serial aggressors. Seemingly every industry, field and sphere has been affected by the wave of sexual harassment allegations which has been gaining momentum since the publication of Ronan Farrow and Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s articles exposing one of Hollywood’s most powerful executives.

And yet, in the year of my university graduation, I can’t help but notice this glaring exception. I know from my experience as a student journalist that I walked across the stage this past July as a lucky woman in several respects. Not least that in 2015, the Telegraph reported that as many as one in three women are sexually assaulted or abused on campus. Fortunately, I graduated as one of the two others.

Last October, I was getting to grips with my new role on the editorial team of my student newspaper when Universities UK published a damning report on sexual violence and hate crime on campus, which called for the so-called Zellick guidelines to be updated, if not largely reversed. The Zellick report, published in 1994, was inspired by a case in which King’s College London was forced to pay significant damages after a student they suspended following an allegation of sexual assault was found not guilty. It recommends that accusations of rape and sexual assault should never be dealt with via an internal investigation, leading to well-founded and widely-supported arguments that the advice protects universities at the expense of survivors.

While that report acknowledges the difficulties for victims in reporting an incident of sexual violence to the police, this is the only option left available to survivors. Figures from the Ministry of Justice, Office for National Statistics and the Home Office show that only 15% of people who experience sexual violence choose to report to the police, and that 90% of survivors knew their aggressor prior to the incident.