2017 Has Seen A Sea-Change. Next Year Women Must Call The Shots

I love Christmas. If you’re lucky you’ll have some time off work, time to spend with friends and family, perhaps even some space to indulge or pamper yourself. Of course, the festival pre-dates Christianity and, in the Northern hemisphere marks the turn of the year as we pass the longest night and begin to see the days lengthen again. It’s a natural time to consider our lives (all those New Year Resolutions). We can think about where we are – and where we might be going.

The norms of our world are changing with ever increasing speed. Once, perfectly decent people saw nothing wrong in slavery. Today, though the evil still lurks, it is universally reviled. When I was a child in the UK, homosexuality was illegal. This year my husband, a fairly conservative, straight white man in his sixties, officiated at the wedding of two women – and felt very privileged to be able do so.

And 2017 has seen another sea change. Time magazine has hailed ‘The Silence Breakers’ as their ‘Person of the Year’. Time has bestowed this annual accolade since 1927 – originally, of course, it was ‘Man of the Year’ and it took an astonishing 72 years before it become ‘Person of the Year’ in 1999. The award hardly signifies approval – instead it reflects impact. Both Hitler and Stalin have been past ‘winners’. And Kim Jung Un was a contender this year. But the 2017 award went to the women who had broken the code of silence by speaking out against sexual abuse and harassment in the workplace and in their lives.